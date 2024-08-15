Manipur: BSF Personnel Honored Posthumously with Police Medal for Gallantry

IMPHAL: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who lost lives during recent ethnic clashes in Manipur along with one who was injured have been posthumously awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG). The prestigious awards were announced by Union Home Ministry on the eve of Independence Day. They honor exceptional courage and sacrifice.

Constables Narender Kumar and Ranjit Yadav along with Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar are among recipients of this year's medals. The awards recognize extraordinary valor and selflessness. This was shown in the face of intense violence during clashes that erupted in the state.

Constable Narender Kumar who was posthumously honored and his superior Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, demonstrated exceptional bravery. This occurred during violent confrontations with protesters on May 28 in Moreh Tengnoupal district. The citation for their awards highlighted indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety, devotion beyond call of duty. Their actions exemplified highest standards of gallantry. They reflected profound commitment to duty despite grave risks involved.

The third awardee Constable Ranjit Yadav was stationed at a sentry post at Serou Practical High School in Kakching district when he was killed on June 6 last year. At 36 years old Yadav was a member of the 163rd battalion. During the attack on his position by miscreants he exhibited remarkable bravery. He saved lives of his fellow soldiers. He faced imminent danger yet acted heroically. His sacrifice was recognized as a testament to his dedication and courage. His actions were praised in citation for their gallantry and ultimate sacrifice he made for the nation.

The medals bestowed upon these BSF personnel are a solemn acknowledgment of their heroism. They reflect the heavy cost of maintaining peace and security in the region. Their stories serve as powerful reminders of bravery exhibited by those who stand on the front lines to protect the country.

The Union Home Ministry's announcement on the eve of Independence Day underscores the significance of their sacrifices. It honors their commitment to duty in the face of overwhelming adversity.