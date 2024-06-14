Manipur Cabinet Forms Sub-Committee for Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons

IMPHAL: In significant move to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The state cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has formed cabinet sub-committee dedicated to the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs). This decision was taken during Manipur cabinet meeting held on Thursday June 13.

The newly established sub-committee. Created under rule 13 of Manipur government’s Rules of Business will be chaired by state Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, K Govindas Singh. The committee includes state ministers Awangbow Newmai. Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh and Khashim Vashum as members. Manipur Home Commissioner Gyanprakash Huirem will serve as member secretary of sub-committee which will report directly to the chief minister.

The primary responsibilities of sub-committee include identifying the grievances of IDPs residing in relief camps. They will also assess their needs. Overseeing the implementation of measures for their resettlement and rehabilitation is another key task. Additionally the sub-committee will supervise the identification of suitable land for temporary relocation of IDPs.

The Manipur cabinet also made several other key decisions during the same meeting. It approved scheduling of local elections for autonomous district councils (ADC). Panchayats and municipalities will be held jointly around September 2024. To ensure comprehensive approach the cabinet decided to seek views of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) regarding ADC elections.

Moreover, in response to recent floods. The Manipur cabinet directed deputy commissioners in the state to complete an assessment of flood damage within one week as immediate relief the cabinet approved payment of Rs 10,000 to each flood-affected family.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to addressing multifaceted challenges faced by the state. From the displacement crisis to flood damage. While also ensuring democratic processes continue with planned local elections. The establishment of sub-committee underscores administration's proactive stance in providing relief. And support to the affected populations aiming to foster stability and rehabilitation in Manipur during these challenging times.