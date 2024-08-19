Manipur: Central Government Allocates Rs 18 Crore to Boost Manipuri Language and Script

IMPHAL: In a move highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Manipur, Modi government has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 18 crore as first installment to support promotion and preservation of the Manipuri language and its script. This initiative is seen as significant stride towards securing much-coveted classical language status for Manipuri. This recognition has long been awaited by people of the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, who also holds esteemed title of titular king of Manipur took to social media to share news. He expressed gratitude to central government. He stated "Modi Govt allocates Rs.18 Crores as 1st Installment to promote our language Manipuri & script recognising the use of this Language & script more than 2000 yrs in our Royal Chronicles." The MP’s message resonated with pride. He emphasized historical significance of Manipuri language. It has been an integral part of state's royal chronicles for over two millennia.

Sanajaoba also conveyed his optimism about future. He noted that state is now closer than ever to achieving classical language status for Manipuri. This recognition would not only elevate the language on a national scale. It would also ensure its preservation for generations to come.

The announcement was met with widespread appreciation in Manipur. Here the preservation of language and culture is of paramount importance. Chief Minister N Biren Singh publicly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation. He acknowledged the government’s commitment to preserving Manipuri's linguistic heritage. Singh also lauded MP Sanajaoba for his relentless efforts. He pushed for classical language status. This would place Manipuri alongside other esteemed languages like Sanskrit and Tamil.

The allocation is part of broader initiative to promote and protect linguistic diversity of Manipur. Besides the focus on Meiteilon the state’s government has actively worked to preserve various tribal dialects. These dialects are spoken across Manipur. Through a range of courses and activities, efforts are being made to ensure that these dialects are not lost to time. Each dialect has its unique cultural identity. As Manipur moves forward with this funding people of the state are hopeful. Their language, rich in history and tradition will soon receive the recognition it deserves on a national platform.