Northeast on High Alert: IMD Issues Orange Warning

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura against heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas during the next two days.
IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said an Orange alert had been issued for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura due to the prediction of very heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and the South Peninsular region, he added.
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5-7 days, more so over parts of Northwestern India and especially over the state of Uttar Pradesh. This will have quite an effect in the region for this length of heavy rainfall, disrupting ordinary life in some places and causing floods.
While in the national capital Delhi, rain showers proved to be a respite against the prevailing intense humidity. Sunday afternoon showers brought temporary relief from the prevailing conditions with cooler temperatures—interrupting stifling conditions that had beset the city for days on end.
More in the weather forecast for Delhi was shared by IMD scientist Soma Sen, who said, "Though the rain will reduce from August 17, light rain may continue today and tomorrow.".
He added that after a spell of light rain for some time, the showers would again turn light. It points out the possibility of heavy downpour easing, but light rain continuing to pour in at regular intervals.
The pattern of weather indicates that the city is witnessing a combination of sustained heavy rainfall in states located in the northwest with rain alternating in Delhi, thus making monsoon weather highly variable across various regions.
