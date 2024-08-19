Northeast on High Alert: IMD Issues Orange Warning

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura against heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas during the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said an Orange alert had been issued for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura due to the prediction of very heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and the South Peninsular region, he added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5-7 days, more so over parts of Northwestern India and especially over the state of Uttar Pradesh. This will have quite an effect in the region for this length of heavy rainfall, disrupting ordinary life in some places and causing floods.