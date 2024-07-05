Assam: Amritpal Singh Set to Fly to Delhi Today for Swearing-In Spectacle

GUWAHATI: Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De and recently elected Member of Parliament from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, will be transported from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam to Delhi for his swearing-in ceremony on July 5.
His lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, confirmed that Singh will be flown to Delhi in a military aircraft for the event. He has been granted a four-day parole to attend the ceremony.
Singh will be accompanied by a team of 8-9 Punjab police officers, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Tejbir Singh Hundal.
It's a significant event, and tomorrow will be a festive atmosphere at Amritpal's home. The villagers are eagerly anticipating his swearing-in ceremony.
Under Singh's parole conditions, strict rules are in place: he and his relatives cannot make any public statements while he's in New Delhi. Additionally, any form of media coverage, including videos or sharing statements, is strictly banned.
Furthermore, Singh has been advised to avoid any actions that could jeopardize national security. The security arrangements for his temporary release and presence in Delhi will be managed by the SSP, Amritsar (Rural).
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori confirmed on Wednesday that Singh's parole will commence on July 5. The parole spans four days.
It comes with specific conditions communicated to Dibrugarh jail superintendent. The parole decision followed an application sent by state government to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Singh's swearing-in is expected to occur in the Speaker's room on Saturday. It will be alongside Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid. Rashid is imprisoned in connection with 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.
He received approval from National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his oath-taking. Sources indicate both Singh and Rashid will take oaths after receiving final go-ahead from government.
Amritpal Singh, leader of Waris Punjab De, has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh Jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest under the National Security Act.
ALSO READ: