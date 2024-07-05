Assam: Amritpal Singh Set to Fly to Delhi Today for Swearing-In Spectacle

GUWAHATI: Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De and recently elected Member of Parliament from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, will be transported from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam to Delhi for his swearing-in ceremony on July 5.

His lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, confirmed that Singh will be flown to Delhi in a military aircraft for the event. He has been granted a four-day parole to attend the ceremony.

Singh will be accompanied by a team of 8-9 Punjab police officers, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Tejbir Singh Hundal.