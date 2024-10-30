Manipur: Visitor Numbers to Tharon Cave Drop Due to Local Unrest & Poor Road Conditions

TAMENGLONG: Tourism to Tharon Cave in Tamenglong district has seen a steep decline as ethnic tensions run rampant in Manipur since May 3, 2023. Apart from the turmoil affecting the local community's livelihood, the road to Tharon Village is so bad that it is impassable, making it even worse for the residents.

Situated about 30 kilometers away from Tamenglong District Headquarters, Tharon Village is home to around 2,500 Liangmai tribe people. It was the favorite among many due to a complex tunnel cave system. Until the onset of the ethnic crisis on May 3, 2023, the tourists who came to experience the cave along with the natural beauty in the village had come to boost the local economy.

According to resident Guimachang Marenmai, earlier, many used to visit the cave in a small hamlet. According to Guimachang, the local youth club volunteers are taking tourists around the village. The entry charges for Tharon Cave are Rs 50 per head for any person, and the charges to visit a waterfall adjacent to the cave are Rs 20.

The village accommodates visitors in its ecological huts at Rs 1,000 per day. They also provide camps for an average of Rs 300 per night. Villagers were earning some revenue through selling seasonal fruits and vegetables to the visitors coming into the village, though at present, because of the prevailing crisis in Manipur, the number of tourists is negligible.

Guimachang pointed out that the toughest part was going into Tharon Village, traversing a very bad unmade road for two kilometers, he said.

It takes about three hours to reach the Tamenglong District Headquarters and the road has long been in bad shape. Tharon Village was unreachable even before the ethnic conflict broke out. Only 4x4 pickup vehicle transportation is available at Rs170 per person, even for villagers. The conditions are the same for the last couple of years.

He further mentioned that one newly built Primary Health Centre has not so far been inaugurated. The villagers also complained about irregular power supply, as well as mobile services. Guimachang said Tharon Village does not have any type of resources, and he is appealing to the government to show concern for the situation in Tharon Village. As he also said that a road needs to be constructed between Tamenglong District Headquarters and Tharon Village to visit there more and more.