Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Pledges Justice for Victims of Jiribam Attack

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Manipur, six individuals, including three women and three children, were brutally killed by suspected Kuki militants in the Jiribam district.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, condemning the attack as a "barbaric act" and a "crime against humanity."

In an emotional video message on X, Singh condemned the attack, assuring the people of Manipur that no stones would be left unturned in tracking down the assailants. "Such acts of savagery have no place in any civilized society," Singh said. "The hunt for these terrorists is currently underway, and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."

The victims had gone missing since November 11 following an attack on the camp of internally displaced persons in Borobekra, Jiribam. Heinous acts came after a gun battle between militants and security forces in which 10 insurgents were killed.

Singh also praised the intervention of the CRPF at the time as timely. He said that about 40 to 50 armed militants have targeted the camp housing the internally displaced persons along with a police station nearby. "The prompt response from CRPF individuals neutralized 10 terrorists, saving hundreds of innocent lives," Singh said while lauding their decisive action.

To fortify peace and security within the state, the central government has placed 20 more companies of Central Armed Police Forces CAPF. Another 50 are set to arrive soon to fortify the ability of security forces to counter the rising waves of violence and prevent victims of that violence. Sing His Excellency acknowledged the central government's support and reaffirmed his commitment to bring peace back to Manipur.

Chief Minister condemning the killings, especially the women and children, terming them as inexcusable atrocities said, "The killing of women and children is a crime against humanity and can't be justified.".

Urging the public to stay united at all costs in the face of terror, Singh stressed the need for community resilience. "Together, we will overcome these dark times and work towards a peaceful future," he said, appealing to citizens to stand firm against violence and contribute to efforts aimed at rebuilding harmony in the state.

As search operations continue, the government remains firm in its aim of ensuring justice for the victims and restoring peace to a region grappling with unrest.