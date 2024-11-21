Manipur: Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

IMPHAL: The appointment of Justice D Krishnakumar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court comes only 48 hours after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the position.

This reflects that the process works effectively to have a smooth transition in the judiciary's leadership.

The appointment comes ahead of the impending retirement of the present Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who will retire on Thursday by attaining the age of superannuation at 62. Justice D Krishnakumar, who is presently serving as a judge in the Madras High Court, is likely to assume the mantle after Justice Mridul exits.

On November 18, after confidence was shown in him to lead the judiciary in Manipur, the Collegium of the Supreme Court proposed Justice Krishnakumar for the Chief Justice position. The Law and Justice Ministry thereby quickly formalized his appointment, and leadership transitions went undisturbed.

Justice D Krishnakumar is adequately experienced for his new elevation. As a Judex of the High Court of Madras, he had administered important judgments, with a reputation for his judicial acumen and impartiality. Known for his proficiency in constitutional and administrative law, Justice Krishnakumar has strictly demonstrated a commitment to delivering justice.

Justice Krishnakumar will administer justice over a state that is distinctive in terms of its social and political spectrum in the Manipur High Court as its Chief Justice. The primary features during his tenure would include immediate legal concerns but at the same time ensuring the effective accessibility of the judiciary to the people of Manipur.

By being the Chief Justice, he will also be instrumental in the judicial pursuit of addressing fundamental challenges, enhancing productive judicature, and garnering public confidence in the courts.