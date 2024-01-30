Manipur: Chief Minister Urges Unity Amidst State's Struggles, Flags off Imphal Ring Road Project

IMPHAL: In a poignant address during the flagging-off ceremony of the Imphal Ring Road project, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the people of the state to unite during what he described as a challenging phase. Emphasizing the historical significance of Manipur, he called for collective identification of the real enemies threatening the state's integrity.

Singh recounted the struggles of the past, particularly the ethnic conflict of 1992-1993 that claimed over a thousand lives. Presently facing a tumultuous period, he expressed determination not to allow divisive elements to prevail. Singh revealed that the state, figuratively sleepless for over nine months, has deployed more than 3,000 forces to peripheral areas to safeguard its interests.

While acknowledging the progress made over the last six years and improved relations between the police and the public, Singh highlighted ongoing issues. He denounced those attempting to destabilize Manipur through activities such as drug trafficking, deforestation, poppy cultivation, and the influx of illegal immigrants.

The Chief Minister called for unity, urging citizens to refrain from making allegations and instead focus on identifying and confronting the real adversaries of the state. Recognizing the need for forgiveness and cooperation, Singh emphasized the collective responsibility to save Manipur.

Shifting the focus to developmental projects, Singh discussed the Imphal Ring Road initiative, a Rs 1,700 crore project prompted by population growth and traffic congestion. The 51.23 km road, set for completion by December 2026, received a boost in 2020 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and funding from the Asian Development Bank.

Singh also highlighted the Rs 650 crore project for the development of a 300-acre water body at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district, along with the creation of a recreation center. As Manipur grapples with challenges, the Chief Minister's call for unity echoes, setting the tone for collective action and resilience in the face of adversity.