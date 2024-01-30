Meghalaya: New Species Of Jumping Spider Discovered By Researchers

SHILLONG: In a sensational discovery, a new species of jumping spider has been found in the tea estates of Meghalaya by a team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The newly identified species going by the name of Phintella Handersoni was discovered at the Anderson Tea Estate in the Khasi Hills which falls under Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya.

The nomenclature of this rare species originates from the late Handerson Syiemlieh, the owner of the tea estate.