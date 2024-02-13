Assam: High School Exam Aspirant Goes Missing in Itakhola

JAMUGURIHAT: Panic hits the small town of Itakhola in Jamugurihat. High school student Avinash Rai is missing. This news comes just before the start of exams on March 16. The incident shocks everyone. Family and neighbors are searching for him desperately.
Avinash Rai, the son of local businessman, Om Prakash Rai. Avinash was last seen going to the business center in Itakhola. He didn't return. His family and friends are very worried. They are trying to find any signs of Avinash, but so far, no luck.
Avinash's scooty, the vehicle he used, was found in an irrigation drain. It was found early in the morning. Everyone is more worried now. Avinash's disappearance is puzzling. People can't figure out where he is. Local authorities are also confused.
Itakhola police have started searching everywhere for Avinash. They're trying hard, but still, there are no leads. People in the community are worried. They want updates on the search. People wonder why a student like Avinash would go missing.
Every single person living near to the Rai family is showing their support as they anxiously wait for Avinash to return safely before his important high school exams start. The whole town, feeling unsure and on edge, is holding their breath as they await new information from the current investigation. They hope with all their hearts for an answer to this puzzling and concerning matter.
ALSO WATCH: