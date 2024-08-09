Meghalaya: BSF Blocks Bold Infiltration Attempt by Bangladeshi Nationals

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped a group of Bangladeshi nationals from crossing into Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday.

The group tried to cross the border through the Ranikor river to collect boulders from Indian land.

BSF officials said the group crossed the border on Wednesday afternoon using five to six boats. When the BSF saw them, they warned the group to go back. But when the group didn't listen, the BSF had to fire, and the intruders fled back across the border.