Meghalaya: BSF Blocks Bold Infiltration Attempt by Bangladeshi Nationals

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped a group of Bangladeshi nationals from crossing into Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday.
The group tried to cross the border through the Ranikor river to collect boulders from Indian land.
BSF officials said the group crossed the border on Wednesday afternoon using five to six boats. When the BSF saw them, they warned the group to go back. But when the group didn't listen, the BSF had to fire, and the intruders fled back across the border.
Due to recent political unrest in Bangladesh, including the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and student protests, the BSF has tightened security along the India-Bangladesh border.
The Meghalaya government has also imposed a night curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM and temporarily closed border markets.
Harbax Singh Dhillon, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, emphasized that troops and field commanders are fully aware of and vigilant about ongoing developments. The situation at the international border is closely watched.
