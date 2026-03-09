Manipur CM Announces Rs 350 Crore Budget Provision for Women Hit by Ethnic Violence

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that Rs 350 crore would be set aside in the upcoming state budget specifically to assist women affected by the ethnic violence that has gripped the state in recent years.
The announcement was made at the International Women's Day 2026 celebration held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, under the theme "Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls."
The Chief Minister said the provision is expected to benefit approximately 3.5 lakh women across Manipur who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict.
Addressing the gathering, Singh expressed hope that the humanitarian crisis would soon begin to ease. He prayed that from Sunday onwards, people displaced by what he described as the unprecedented crisis in Manipur would finally be able to return to their homes.
Singh paid tribute to the resilience of women in Manipur, noting their central role in the state's economy, political movements, and social fabric across different phases of its history.
He particularly acknowledged widowed mothers who raised and educated their children despite severe hardships — many by selling vegetables in markets or working in traditional handloom activities.
"We are their sons and daughters," Singh said.
MLA Sagolshem Kebi Devi urged women to familiarise themselves with government welfare schemes and their constitutional rights so they can better protect themselves from discrimination and injustice. She called on more women to actively participate in such programmes.
Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel echoed the sentiment, saying, "In Manipur, women have always been the enduring pillars of society."
An audio-visual presentation on Mission Shakti — a national initiative focused on women's safety, security, and economic empowerment — was also showcased during the event.
Chief Minister Singh felicitated two distinguished women at the programme: Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi, a weightlifter and Padma Shri awardee, and Mangka Mayanglambam, a renowned Manipuri folk singer.
The programme was organised by the Department of Social Welfare and attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, several MLAs, and senior officials.
Separately, the Budget Session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to resume on Monday, March 9, and will continue through March 17 with a total of seven sittings.
Chief Minister Singh is expected to table the state budget for 2026–27 on the opening day of the session.