Manipur CM Announces Rs 350 Crore Budget Provision for Women Hit by Ethnic Violence

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that Rs 350 crore would be set aside in the upcoming state budget specifically to assist women affected by the ethnic violence that has gripped the state in recent years.

The announcement was made at the International Women's Day 2026 celebration held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, under the theme "Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls."

The Chief Minister said the provision is expected to benefit approximately 3.5 lakh women across Manipur who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Also Read: Two insurgent cadres arrested in Manipur; arms and mobile phones seized