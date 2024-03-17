Manipur CM, Assam Rifles official discuss security on India-Myanmar border

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday discussed issues relating to the security situation on the state's border with Myanmar and other matters with a top Assam Rifles official.

After the meeting, Biren Singh said on X: “Maj Gen Ravroop, IGAR (South) called on me at my secretariat office today and had a productive discussion on the security measures being undertaken at border areas and vulnerable spots, while focusing on combating illicit trafficking of contraband items, anti-national elements, and the enforcement of law and order in the region."

A Manipur Home Department official said that the Chief Minister asked Major General Ravroop Singh to ensure the total prevention of cross-border movements by inimical elements and smuggling of drugs and other contraband.

The Manipur government has recently deployed a large contingent of state commando forces and asked the Assam Rifles, deployed on the border, and other central armed police forces to tighten security.

Chief Minister Biren Singh has often claimed that inimical elements, including insurgents and illegal immigrants, used the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, creating serious problems for the state and India. (IANS)

