Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Urges Release of UNLF Cadres During Peace Talks

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the relevant authorities to release three members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) unless they are proven guilty of any wrongdoing.
This plea follows the recent arrest of members associated with the Pambei faction of the UNLF (UNLF-P), raising concerns about potential disruptions to the current peace negotiations.
Speaking to the media during the inauguration of the State Institute of Hotel Management in Nongmaiching, Imphal East, Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the significance of honoring the peace agreement.
He also affirmed his government's dedication to preserving peace in the area and requested clarification from the authorities regarding the circumstances of the arrests.
The Chief Minister also called upon central leaders to guarantee that the state government is notified beforehand about any actions taken against individuals participating in peace discussions.
He emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration to avoid misunderstandings that could jeopardize the progress made over years of negotiations.
A joint task force, overseen by the National Investigation Agency, carried out the recent arrests. Three UNLF-P members, including prominent figures like the self-proclaimed army chief Th Thoiba and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, were captured in the Kwakeithel area of Imphal West on Wednesday morning. Subsequent to their apprehension, security was intensified in both Imphal West and Imphal East.
Following their arrest, the three individuals were flown from Imphal to New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force plane.
As per sources, it is still speculated whether the leaders were arrested or summoned for a meeting, given the group’s ongoing involvement in peace talks with the central government.
Following the detention of the three leaders, hundreds of people, mainly women representing various organizations staged protests.
In Yairipok Bazaar, women protestors began a road blockade, while in the northern part of Imphal city, all shops and business establishments closed in the afternoon as a gesture of solidarity.
