Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Urges Release of UNLF Cadres During Peace Talks

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the relevant authorities to release three members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) unless they are proven guilty of any wrongdoing.

This plea follows the recent arrest of members associated with the Pambei faction of the UNLF (UNLF-P), raising concerns about potential disruptions to the current peace negotiations.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of the State Institute of Hotel Management in Nongmaiching, Imphal East, Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the significance of honoring the peace agreement.