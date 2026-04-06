Manipur CM Campaigns for BJP in Assam's Cachar District

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday campaigned for the BJP in Assam's Cachar district, praising the state's progress under the BJP-led NDA government over the past ten years.

Addressing a rally at Rongpur, Singh called on voters to support the party's vision for Assam's future.

Singh said the NDA government in Assam had delivered "notable progress" in infrastructure, public welfare, economic upliftment, and governance over the past decade.

"With sustained efforts towards progress and decisive actions, including addressing the issue of illegal migration, Assam stands poised to emerge as a robust and dynamic state, not only in the Northeast but across the nation," he told the gathering.

He urged voters to "come together to support this vision of growth and stability" and cast their ballots for the BJP.

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