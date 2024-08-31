Manipur CM Condemns Arson Attack on Haokip Family Home, Pledges Accountability

IMPHAL: In a decisive response to a series of escalating attacks, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the third arson assault on the residence of BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Haokip’s parents. The attack, which occurred in Phatthei In, Peniel village, has sparked outrage and concern across the state, leading the Chief Minister to issue a stern warning to those behind the violence.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Singh expressed his disapproval of the continued assaults, labeling them as provocations that would not be tolerated under his administration. "Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable," he asserted, signaling a strong stance against the perpetrators.

The Chief Minister also did not shy away from addressing the apparent lapses in security that allowed the attacks to persist. Singh made it clear that officials who failed to provide adequate protection, despite prior warnings of potential threats, would face consequences. “Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats,” he added, hinting at a possible shake-up within the security apparatus.

This most recent attack marks the third time Haokip's family home in Churachandpur has been targeted, allegedly by "ultra Kuki supremacists and extremist groups," according to Haokip himself. The BJP spokesperson, in a poignant post on X, voiced deep anguish over the assault but maintained a steadfast commitment to his principles. "I will not stop standing for justice, truth, and non-violence," he declared, emphasizing that the actions against his family should not be conflated with his personal political stances.

The violence against Haokip's family has been exacerbated by the ongoing unrest in Manipur, where tensions have flared over demands from certain tribal leaders. Just prior to the attack, three MLAs advocating for a separate administration within Manipur called for their tribes to be recognized by their correct names, rather than being collectively identified as "Kuki-Zo." This demand has only intensified the already volatile situation.

Haokip, in a previous statement, urged for prayers and solidarity, particularly for the Thadou community, as the region navigates these turbulent times. "We are lifting our prayers, and many are standing with us in prayer for the Thadou community," he shared, calling for unity and peace amidst the chaos.

As Manipur grapples with these ongoing challenges, the Chief Minister’s pledge to hold those responsible accountable will be closely watched by a community on edge, hoping for peace and justice in the days to come.