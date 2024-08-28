Manipur CM condemns attack on BJP spokesperson

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attacks on a BJP spokesperson from the Thadou community in the Churachandpur district of the state on Tuesday.

In a post on X, CM Biren Singh said that the attack was a direct challenge to the unity and integrity of the State. He said, “The attack carried out on the family members of Michael Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, one of the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur, as well as a BJP spokesperson, by vandalizing his house was an act of cowardice.”

“I consider this personal harm being put on one of our recognized tribes as a direct challenge to the unity and integrity of the State. Attacks on any particular community of the recognized tribes of Manipur, as well as the attack on the family of the BJP Spokesperson, are condemned in the strongest terms. We will initiate appropriate legal action against the culprits,” he added.

Manipur Cabinet Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, also condemned the incident and said that the attack is on the entire Thadou community. “I strongly condemn the barbaric attack on Thadou student leader and BJP Manipur Spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Haokip in Peniel village, Churachandpur. This cowardly act of violence against his home and family is not just an assault on an individual but on the entire Thadou community and our civilization. Such heinous acts expose the mentality of those who, are unable to engage in logical debate & resort to violence. We must stand united against such attempts to silence voices through fear,” he said.

Meanwhile, on August 26 in a joint operation, Security Forces arrested six cadres of the proscribed outfit KYKL from Awang Potsangbam, Imphal West District.

The Police recovered three gun-topping lenses, three live ammunition rounds, one Tube Launching empty case, one four-wheeler vehicle, six mobile handsets, various military fatigues and other miscellaneous items. In the follow-up action, police raided some locations and recovered one single-barrel gun, one double-barrel gun and several rounds of ammunition.

