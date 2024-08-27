Tripura Government Calls for Inter-Ministerial Central Team as Floods Recede, Urges Early Damage Assessment

AGARTALA: With the floodwaters only slowly receding in Tripura, the state government apparently shifted its priority to rehabilitation and recovery since it has formally requested from the Government of India an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team. The team is likely to make a ground assessment of the widespread damage wrought by the recent floods, which left a trail of destruction in several districts.

At its height, the disaster had sent about 1.2 lakh people out of their homes into 471 relief camps set up across the state. With a little under 70,000 persons still housed in these camps, the aftermath of flood is still a big headache for the state. The water level in the Gomati River, particularly at Sonamura, is a cause for concern, and is persisting above the danger mark.

Relief operations are in full swing, with a total of three teams from the State Disaster Response Force and as many as five teams from the National Disaster Response Force engaged in rescue and rehabilitation works in the worst-affected districts of Gomati and Sepahijala. In addition to these, some 500 Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra volunteers are toiling on the ground, helping in the distribution of relief and providing much-needed succor to the affected.

The district administration, under the supervision of District Magistrates and Collectors, is heading the assessment of the damages to infrastructure such as roads, buildings, power lines, and embankments. Heavy losses to agricultural crops, homes, and livestock have also been reported.

While the floods have caused 26 deaths, injured two, and left one person missing, the human cost is added upon by the widespread losses in terms of material. The government has distributed essential items, including clothing to 150 people in the Amarpur Karbook Sub-Division, and continued to provide food, clean drinking water, and medical care to the displaced populations.

Although the rainfall in the last few days had become lighter with 38 mm recorded at Panisagar, the IMD issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall in parts of South Tripura for the next two days. With this, the state keeps guard with the situation being continuously monitored at the highest level.

The request of the state government for more central assistance in various ways underlines the fact that the task of restoration of normalcy and saving lives and livelihoods of the citizens is essential and continuous as the arduous task of recovery begins in Tripura.