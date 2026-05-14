Manipur CM condemns killing of three civilians in Kangpokpi ambush

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of three civilians and the injuring of four others in an ambush by unidentified armed miscreants in Kangpokpi district.

In a statement, the Chief Minister described the attack as a "dastardly act of terror" after armed assailants opened fire on a group of civilians between the Kotlen and Kotzim areas of Kangpokpi district, resulting in the death of three innocent people and injuries to four others.

Of the four injured, three were shifted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, several MLAs and senior government officials, visited the injured at the hospital in Imphal West district and enquired about their condition.

Singh announced that the state government would bear all medical expenses of the injured and directed the authorities to ensure that they received the best possible medical care.

"This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the affected families but for the entire state, as it disrupts our path towards peace. Our state is gradually moving towards normalcy, and actions that undermine the collective efforts of the people to restore peace are unacceptable," the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

Also Read: Kuki, Zomi Groups Reaffirm Demand for Union Territory with Legislature in Manipur