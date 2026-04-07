Manipur CM Credits Modi for Protecting State's Territorial Integrity at BJP Foundation Day

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh used the BJP's 47th Foundation Day to make a pointed case for the party's role in protecting Manipur's territorial integrity — and to credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally for standing by the state at a critical moment.

Addressing the Foundation Day function at Longmai Part-3 Multipurpose Hall in Noney district, Singh said it was Modi who had declared in Parliament that Manipur's boundaries would always be preserved — a statement that carries particular significance given the state's ongoing challenges.

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