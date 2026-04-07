Manipur CM Credits Modi for Protecting State's Territorial Integrity at BJP Foundation Day

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh used the BJP's 47th Foundation Day to make a pointed case for the party's role in protecting Manipur's territorial integrity — and to credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally for standing by the state at a critical moment.
Addressing the Foundation Day function at Longmai Part-3 Multipurpose Hall in Noney district, Singh said it was Modi who had declared in Parliament that Manipur's boundaries would always be preserved — a statement that carries particular significance given the state's ongoing challenges.
Also Read: Manipur CM reaffirms commitment to peace after meeting President Murmu
Singh also credited the Prime Minister for reorienting India's foreign policy approach in a way that directly benefits the region. He pointed to Modi's transformation of the earlier "Look East Policy" into the more action-oriented "Act East Policy," which aims to open trans-Asian highway corridors to Southeast Asian countries — a shift with major implications for Manipur as a border state.
He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his assurances of continued support for Manipur's development and the welfare of its people.
Reaching further back into the party's history, Singh recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's decision to establish the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) — framing it as evidence of the BJP's long-standing commitment to the eight-state northeastern region.
The Chief Minister attended the Foundation Day event while returning to Imphal from a three-day visit to Jiribam district, which borders Assam.
Singh, accompanied by state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and eight BJP MLAs, hoisted the party flag at Longmai Common Ground in Noney town to the singing of Vande Mataram. The two leaders also paid floral tributes to portraits of the BJP's ideological founders, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mukherjee.
Local BJP MLA Dipu Gangmei welcomed the Chief Minister, and Rongmei Naga traditional dancers performed as part of the celebrations in the Naga-dominated Noney district.