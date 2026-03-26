Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh Meets President Murmu, Briefs Her on State Situation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, briefing her on the prevailing situation in the northeastern state and the steps being taken by his administration to restore stability.

Sharing details of the meeting on his official X account, Singh said he was honoured to call on the President and updated her on the evolving situation in Manipur, along with the coordinated response currently underway.

The Chief Minister reiterated that unity, harmony, and peace remain the core guiding principles of his government as it works to stabilise the state.

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