Manipur CM directs officials to expedite development works in Imphal markets

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday directed officials of the concerned departments to expedite ongoing development works in a time-bound manner, officials said.

The Chief Minister visited Thangal Bazar, one of Imphal’s busiest commercial hubs, to review the progress of road development and renovation works being carried out in the market area.

During the inspection, Singh was accompanied by MLAs Khumukcham Joykisan and Nishikant Sapam, along with officials from the Public Works Department, the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Department and the Imphal Municipal Corporation.

Interacting with officials on the spot, the Chief Minister stressed the need to fast-track the works aimed at improving infrastructure and beautifying the market area, and underscored the importance of completing the projects within the stipulated time frame. Thangal Bazar, located in the heart of Imphal, is a major commercial centre. Renamed in 1957 after Manipuri freedom fighter Thangal General, the area is known for its vibrant trade, ethnic wear markets and proximity to key landmarks, including the Manipur State Museum.

After assuming office on Wednesday, Chief Minister Singh has been holding a series of meetings with ministers and senior officials to accelerate developmental activities across the state. (IANS)

