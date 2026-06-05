Manipur CM flags border security, peace and climate challenges at NEC plenary

CORRESONDENT

SHILLONG: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday highlighted the Indo-Myanmar border situation, peace-building efforts and climate change as key challenges facing the State while addressing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Singh said his government, which assumed office on February 4, 2026, had focused on restoring peace, rebuilding trust and advancing reconciliation across Manipur through community engagement and dialogue.

He said rehabilitation measures for internally displaced persons were being implemented with Central assistance and sought continued support for resettlement and livelihood restoration.

Describing the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border as a major security and humanitarian challenge, Singh said the porous frontier had been exploited by drug traffickers, arms smugglers and criminal networks. He welcomed the Centre's border fencing initiative and urged its early completion along with enhanced surveillance and security infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also identified climate change as a growing threat to the North East, citing recurring floods, landslides and environmental degradation. He proposed the creation of a dedicated North East Climate Resilience Fund and called for a regional framework on climate adaptation, disaster response, connectivity and investment promotion.

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