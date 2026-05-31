Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh assures strict action over Ukhrul road ambush incident

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the deadly ambush on the Ukhrul road at TM Kasom, which claimed the life of a truck driver from West Bengal.

The incident occurred on May 29 when a combined security force convoy comprising the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) was escorting a fleet of stranded Food Corporation of India (FCI) trucks and LPG/IOCL tankers from Yaingangpokpi towards Ukhrul.

Armed Kuki militants, who had taken up tactical positions in the nearby Patleijang hill area, launched a heavy attack on the moving vehicles near Roudei (TM Kasom) village.

During the ambush, an FCI truck driver, identified as Nitish Kumar (57) of Hooghly district, West Bengal, sustained critical gunshot injuries and succumbed on the spot. A state police personnel attached to the Litan Police Station also sustained a bullet injury in the attack.

Following the ambush, security forces immediately launched intensive search operations and area domination exercises to track down the perpetrators.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Imphal, Chief Minister Khemchand confirmed that "An FIR has already been registered and investigation is going on."

He emphasised that strict action will be taken in connection with the ambush. Addressing the gathering at a special interactive session with Post-Matric Scholarship (ST) beneficiaries held as part of the "Birsa Lives in New Bharat" Week under the Janjatiya Garima Utsav at Hotel Imphal, CM Khemchand stressed that peace is a prerequisite for development and urged all sections of society to work towards restoring normalcy in the state.

"Without peace, development cannot take place. Students are among those most affected by violence. We need peace through dialogue and must collectively create a peaceful atmosphere," he said.

The programme was organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur. It featured an interaction between the Chief Minister and students benefiting from the Post-Matric Scholarship (ST) scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen also attended the programme. Students from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts participated virtually and shared their views and concerns during the interaction. (ANI)

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