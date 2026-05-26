Manipur CM flags off 477 new police vehicles, says modernisation key to peace and security

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved Rs 196.61 crore for the modernisation of the state police force to effectively deal with the prevailing situation in the state.

After flagging off 477 newly acquired vehicles for Manipur Police at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that the government remains committed to strengthening the police department and modernising policing infrastructure across the state.

The vehicles were provided under the "Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police" scheme.

Khemchand Singh said that without strengthening the police force, no state or country could maintain peace and security.

Referring to the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, he said that Manipur Police personnel had discharged major responsibilities with dedication and courage, often risking their lives while working to prevent conflict and restore peace in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the flagging off of such a large number of vehicles marked another important milestone in the history of Manipur Police. He stated that the vehicles would significantly improve police infrastructure and logistics, particularly in the hill districts, and further strengthen emergency response capabilities across the state.

Of the total 477 vehicles flagged off on Monday, 100 were Hero motorcycles, 39 Bolero B6 vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 10 mine-protected vehicles, 20 Tata trucks, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles, and five HMR vehicles.

The Chief Minister also said that the present government had increased the ration money of police personnel, which had remained unchanged for a long period, besides enhancing uniform allowances. He lauded Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh and his team for taking initiatives towards police modernisation.

Khemchand Singh also expressed gratitude to the Army, Assam Rifles, the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, the SSB and other security agencies for their continued support in maintaining law and order in the state.

Appealing to the public to discourage violence and provocative activities during agitations and rallies, the Chief Minister urged all sections of society to support peace and harmony in Manipur.

In his remarks on the occasion, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that the programme reflected the far-sighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards strengthening police and security forces across the country.

He said that the newly acquired vehicles would significantly improve the mobility, efficiency and response capability of Manipur Police during emergencies and other critical situations. (IANS)

Also Read: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh Stresses Importance of Technical Education for Manipur’s Growth