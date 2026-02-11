Manipur CM flags off new SpiceJet flights, seeks affordable airfares

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, saying it plays a pivotal role in realising the goal of Viksit Manipur.

In a significant move to improve air connectivity in the state, the Chief Minister flagged off the commencement of SpiceJet's direct flight services from Imphal to Guwahati, Kolkata and Mumbai at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here.

He said that in the prevailing situation, air travel has emerged as the preferred mode of transportation for people travelling outside the state and directed the airline to review airfares to ensure affordability.

As part of the launch event, the Chief Minister handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger of the SpiceJet flight to Guwahati.

The programme was attended by Congress Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, MLAs Tongbram Robindro Singh and Khashim Vashum, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Anurag Bajpai, and other state government and Airports Authority of India officials, and representatives of SpiceJet. (IANS)

