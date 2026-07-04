Manipur CM Inaugurates Biofertiliser Plant, Advances Viksit Bharat@2047 Organic Farming Vision

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh recently said that the use of biofertilisers to promote total organic farming is one of the key components of the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, emphasising that sustainable agricultural practices are essential for ensuring healthier people and a healthier environment.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating a Bioreactor Unit for Biofertiliser Production at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Branch Laboratory, at Lamphelpat in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has launched several schemes and programmes across different sectors to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He said that the adoption of biofertilisers in agriculture would significantly contribute to building a healthier India by promoting sustainable farming practices.

The Chief Minister cautioned that the excessive use of chemical fertilisers is not only harmful to human health but also adversely affects soil fertility and long-term agricultural productivity. He stressed the need to encourage farmers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to ensure sustainable agricultural development.

Highlighting Sikkim’s achievements in the field of organic farming, Singh said that Sikkim was declared India’s first fully organic state in 2016 and has successfully maintained its organic status since then. He noted that Manipur has also made steady progress in this direction, with around 400 hectares of agricultural land already brought under organic cultivation.

He further informed that another 400 hectares would soon be brought under organic farming, adding that the state Agriculture Department is working diligently to achieve the target and expand the scope of organic agriculture across Manipur.

Referring to the distribution of bioreactor units, the Chief Minister urged the beneficiaries to utilise the facilities effectively and work sincerely to ensure that biofertilisers produced through the units reach farmers and consumers across the state. (IANS)

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