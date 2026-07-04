CPI(M) protests Agartala evictions, demands proper rehabilitation for displaced urban poor

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) has demanded proper rehabilitation for the urban poor displaced by eviction drives in Agartala. The party also organised a protest rally in Rajnagar area in the outskirts of Agartala as many of the evicted families are residents of that area. They also submitted a memorandum to the Sub-divisional Magistrate in support of the rehabilitation of evicted persons and other demands

The Agartala Municipal Council has recently evicted 54 traders trading on electrical goods in the Mantribari Road area and assured them they will be suitable rehabilitated but yet to give them any place. Some of the evicted traders had tried to restart the business in the areas from where they were evicted by the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Council warned that any attempt to occupy foot paths will not be tolerated. He has alleged that they were running business covering the road side drains and was causing massive water logging and traffic jam problems.

However, the CPI(M) said they were running business in these places for more then 50 years and the AMC must arrange alternate site for them before evicting the, CPI(M) West Tripura district secretary Ratan Das said, “Poor people evicted from their settlements must be properly rehabilitated. Along with this, the prices of essential commodities and cooking gas must be brought under control immediately, and the Old Kalapania canal must be renovated without further delay.”

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