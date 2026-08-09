Manipur CM inaugurates Dialysis Unit at Community Health Centre in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Saturday inaugurated a Dialysis Unit at Community Health Centre (CHC) Kangpokpi and a District Blood Storage Facility at District Hospital, Kangpokpi.

He also handed over an ambulance to strengthen emergency and patient transport services.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Pleased to inaugurate the Dialysis Unit at CHC Kangpokpi and District Blood Storage Facility at District Hospital, Kangpokpi, besides handing over an Ambulance. These facilities will bring life-saving care, timely blood services and safe patient transport closer to the peope, strengthening our commitment to accessible and people-centric healthcare across Manipur."

He also visited Gamgiphai and Damdei along NH-2, where he interacted with local residents and assured them of prompt consideration of their concerns, while also inaugurating healthcare facilities and launching initiatives for vulnerable children in Kangpokpi. During his visit, Yumnam said that listening to people and addressing their genuine concerns remained central to responsive governance.

On X, the CM said, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gamgiphai and Damdei along NH-2 for their warm welcome during my visit today. Listening to our people and addressing their genuine concerns is central to responsive governance. I assured them of earnest and prompt consideration. Peace is the foundation of development, and I remain committed to building a peaceful, inclusive and progressive Manipur."

As part of his visit to Kangpokpi, Yumnam also laid the foundation stone for an Observation Home at the Kangpokpi District Headquarters and distributed monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 to beneficiaries under Mission Vatsalya.

In another post on X, he said, "Laid the foundation stone for the Observation Home at Kangpokpi DHQ and distributed Rs 4,000 monthly assistance per beneficiary under Mission Vatsalya. These initiatives strengthen our commitment to peace, compassion and community bonding, while ensuring care, protection, dignity and a brighter future for every vulnerable child. Together, let us build a more caring, harmonious and united Manipur."

Earlier in the day, in a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen on Saturday jointly announced the immediate reopening of National Highways for free movement of all communities in the state and that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service will be resumed. The announcement was made at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

According to a release from CM's Secretariat, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi District Headquarters and held meetings with various community leaders as part of the government's ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts. He also inaugurated several development projects and distributed welfare benefits to beneficiaries under different government schemes.

On his way to the district headquarters in the morning, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from villagers of Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district. (ANI)

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