Manipur CM Inspects Imphal Airport Expansion, New Terminal to Handle 5 MPPA With 24-Hour Operations by 2027

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the new terminal at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, reiterating the government's commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure for the people of the state.
The airport expansion project, awarded in 2022, had remained stalled for several months following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023. Work has since resumed, and the Airports Authority of India now expects the project to be completed by 2027.
Reviewing the construction progress during his visit, the Chief Minister expressed cautious optimism about the pace of work.
In a Facebook post following his inspection, Khemchand Singh wrote that encouraging progress had been made and that he remained hopeful that upon timely completion, passenger convenience and service delivery would be significantly enhanced.
However, he also flagged concerns about the quality of workmanship observed at the site. "Necessary directions have been issued for immediate rectification to ensure quality standards are upheld," he added.
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The Chief Minister also reviewed facilities at the air cargo terminal during his inspection and assured Airports Authority of India officials that the state government would extend all possible support to ensure the terminal is completed on time.
Khemchand Singh emphasised that ensuring Imphal's international airport operates at optimal efficiency remains a key responsibility of the government.
Once completed, the new terminal building will bring transformative improvements to airport operations and the passenger experience, according to officials.
The upgrade will enable round-the-clock operations, extending functioning hours from the current 12–14 hours per day to 24 hours. Passenger handling capacity will increase dramatically — from 1.39 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 5 MPPA.
Car parking capacity will also see a major expansion, growing from just 100 cars at present to 1,089 cars in the new integrated terminal complex.
The inspection was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Anurag Bajpai, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, along with the Director of the Airport and the Director of Transport.