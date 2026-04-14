Manipur CM Inspects Imphal Airport Expansion, New Terminal to Handle 5 MPPA With 24-Hour Operations by 2027

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the new terminal at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, reiterating the government's commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure for the people of the state.

The airport expansion project, awarded in 2022, had remained stalled for several months following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023. Work has since resumed, and the Airports Authority of India now expects the project to be completed by 2027.

Progress Noted, But Shortcomings Flagged

Reviewing the construction progress during his visit, the Chief Minister expressed cautious optimism about the pace of work.

In a Facebook post following his inspection, Khemchand Singh wrote that encouraging progress had been made and that he remained hopeful that upon timely completion, passenger convenience and service delivery would be significantly enhanced.

However, he also flagged concerns about the quality of workmanship observed at the site. "Necessary directions have been issued for immediate rectification to ensure quality standards are upheld," he added.

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