Manipur CM Invokes 36 Communities' Unity at Kangla Attack Commemoration

The Chief Minister emphasised that all of Manipur's communities carry a common identity rooted in the state itself.

"Meiteis are Manipuri-Meiteis, Nagas are Manipuri-Nagas, Kukis are Manipuri-Kukis, and Meitei Pangals are Manipuri-Meitei Pangals," he said, stressing that diversity and belonging are not in conflict in Manipur.

Singh added that the very idea of Manipur is built on unity and coexistence among its diverse groups — a value he said must be actively preserved.