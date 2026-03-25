Manipur CM Invokes 36 Communities' Unity at Kangla Attack Commemoration

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that 36 communities have coexisted peacefully across different phases of the state's history, while collectively safeguarding Manipur's territorial integrity.
He was speaking at the commemoration of the 'Kangla Attack', marking the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, held at Bir Tikendrajit Park (Pheidabung) in Imphal.
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The Chief Minister emphasised that all of Manipur's communities carry a common identity rooted in the state itself.
"Meiteis are Manipuri-Meiteis, Nagas are Manipuri-Nagas, Kukis are Manipuri-Kukis, and Meitei Pangals are Manipuri-Meitei Pangals," he said, stressing that diversity and belonging are not in conflict in Manipur.
Singh added that the very idea of Manipur is built on unity and coexistence among its diverse groups — a value he said must be actively preserved.
Recalling the state's long history of shared living, the Chief Minister noted that people from at least 36 communities have lived together harmoniously for decades while protecting Manipur's integrity.
"People of all communities must uphold the values of oneness, unity, and integrity for a peaceful and developed Manipur," he said.
The remarks carry particular weight given the ethnic tensions the state has experienced in recent years.
The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to martyrs, freedom fighters, and unsung heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War.
A two-minute silence was observed in their honour during the ceremony.
The event was organised by the Justice Committee on the Anglo-Manipuri War-1891 Martyrs and Freedom Fighters of Kangleipak (Manipur) and was attended by representatives of various communities, students, and members of the public.