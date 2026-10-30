Manipur CM Khemchand distributes agri-benefits at PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas

Imphal: In a major push toward rural economic revitalization, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed substantial financial assistance and agricultural inputs to local farmers during the state-level PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas. The high-profile event, organized by the State Agriculture Department, took place at the MSFDS Auditorium in Palace Compound today.

The state-level observation seamlessly integrated with the nationwide virtual rollout led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who officially released the 24th installment of the central Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The national release saw more than ₹18,680 crore directly transferred into the bank accounts of roughly 9.34 crore eligible farmers across the country, providing a timely financial injection to agricultural households.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, state officials, and agricultural experts, Chief Minister Khemchand emphasized the need to break away from traditional farming constraints. He strongly urged the state’s farming community to adopt year-round cultivation rather than relying solely on single-season crops.

"To truly revive our economic activities and lift our rural communities, our farmers must transition to active, continuous cultivation throughout the entire year," CM Khemchand stated. "Maximizing our land productivity is not just a personal benefit for our farmers, but it is the very foundation required to strengthen the broader economy of Manipur."

During the program, the Chief Minister handed over diverse welfare benefits, modern machinery, and financial grants curated by the State Agriculture Department to help farmers scale their production capabilities.

He reaffirmed that the state government remains deeply committed to prioritizing sustainable agricultural development, ensuring that necessary resources, technology, and market linkages are readily accessible to local stakeholders.

Officials from the agriculture department noted that these inputs are strategically designed to help local farmers meet the challenges of multi-season farming, aligning with the government's vision of self-sufficiency.