Manipur CM Khemchand Singh Embarks on Road Trip to Ukhrul, Addresses Water, Road, and Healthcare Concerns

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh set out on a road trip to Ukhrul district on April 17 as part of his ongoing outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with remote communities and addressing pressing infrastructure gaps across the state.

The visit is part of a broader series of road tours that have previously taken the Chief Minister to Jiribam and Senapati districts via major national highways.

Kuki Women Raise Drinking Water Crisis at Shangkai

The Chief Minister's journey began with a stop at Shangkai village along the Imphal-Ukhrul route, where he met local residents.

Kuki women at the village raised urgent concerns about the shortage of safe drinking water in the area and urged the government to act without delay. Singh assured them the matter would be treated as a priority upon his return to Imphal.

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