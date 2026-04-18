Manipur CM Khemchand Singh Embarks on Road Trip to Ukhrul, Addresses Water, Road, and Healthcare Concerns

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh set out on a road trip to Ukhrul district on April 17 as part of his ongoing outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with remote communities and addressing pressing infrastructure gaps across the state.
The visit is part of a broader series of road tours that have previously taken the Chief Minister to Jiribam and Senapati districts via major national highways.
The Chief Minister's journey began with a stop at Shangkai village along the Imphal-Ukhrul route, where he met local residents.
Kuki women at the village raised urgent concerns about the shortage of safe drinking water in the area and urged the government to act without delay. Singh assured them the matter would be treated as a priority upon his return to Imphal.
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Accompanied by MLAs and senior officials, Singh later reached Thawai Kuki village, where he was welcomed by a large gathering of residents.
Villagers raised a range of concerns, including poor road connectivity, inadequate water supply, and limited access to healthcare facilities. The Chief Minister reiterated that improving essential infrastructure remains a key priority of his government and promised that these issues would be addressed on an urgent basis.
In a social media post, Singh said his government is committed to ensuring that basic services reach every corner of Manipur, emphasising the importance of balanced and inclusive development.
Officials confirmed that the Chief Minister is also scheduled to stop at Ramva to assess progress on an ongoing National Highway project before proceeding to Ukhrul town.
In Ukhrul, Singh will hold discussions with Tangkhul community leaders and district authorities — including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police — at the DRDA conference hall.
His itinerary also includes an inspection of a rigid pavement construction project and the inauguration of the Shirui Heritage Project at Shirui village, with the visit expected to conclude following a lunch meeting at Shirui.