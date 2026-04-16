Manipur CM meets Khomidok delegation, assures careful review; promises relief for IDPs

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Thursday said the government will take a considered approach on proposed administrative changes affecting villages in Imphal East, while also assuring priority support and resettlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs).
The chief minister said he met a delegation comprising 25 representatives from 28 villages in the peripheral areas of the Khomidok Hill Range, who submitted a memorandum regarding certain proposed administrative changes.
“Received a delegation of 25 representatives from 28 villages of the peripheral areas of Khomidok Hill Range, Imphal East, at the Secretariat today, who submitted a memorandum concerning certain proposed administrative changes,” he wrote on X.
Yumnam assured that the government would proceed cautiously on the matter.
“The matter is under careful and serious consideration of the Government. I assure that no hasty decision will be taken, keeping in mind the paramount importance of peace, stability, and security in the region. All aspects would be thoroughly examined to safeguard the villages,” he added.
In a separate development, the chief minister said he held a meeting with IDPs from Kangchup, describing the interaction as “meaningful and constructive”.
“Their grievances have been noted with empathy and will be addressed on priority,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that steps are being taken to ensure safe and dignified resettlement of the displaced persons, along with the provision of essential needs under the supervision of the deputy commissioner.
“Committed to their welfare and early resettlement,” the chief minister avowed.