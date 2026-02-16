Manipur CM lauds Imphal Sainik School’s national achievements, assures support for infrastructure upgrades

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday lauded the Imphal-based Sainik School for its outstanding performance at the national level.

Accompanied by MLA L. Susindro Meitei, the Chief Minister visited the school campus in Imphal and held discussions with the Principal, Col A. Rajiv, and senior officials of the institution. During the meeting, the Principal presented a detailed briefing on the school’s functioning and highlighted key grievances and challenges currently being faced. These included deteriorating infrastructure, water supply issues, the need for strengthening the perimeter wall, pending construction of the girls’ hostel, and problems related to sound clarity in the Vikram Batra Auditorium.

The Principal also outlined the school’s recent achievements and academic activities, including excellent performances in competitive examinations and the participation of cadets in various national-level events.

After the presentation, the Chief Minister assured that the concerns raised would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

He emphasized that the issues would be addressed on priority, stating that students are the pillars of society and must be given due importance.

CM Singh appreciated the efforts of the school administration for maintaining high standards despite constraints and acknowledged the institution’s significant contribution in shaping disciplined and capable youth. During the visit, the Chief Minister carried out a detailed inspection of various parts of the campus to assess infrastructure requirements and identify areas needing construction, renovation, and repair. He also interacted with representatives of the Alumni Association, staff members, and students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. The Chief Minister further interacted with student Memota Keisham, who had earlier participated in an interaction with Narendra Modi during the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, and commended her confidence and achievements. She was among only 15 students selected from nearly four crore participants nationwide. Commissioner (Education) Ningthoujam Geoffrey; Squadron Leader (Administrative Officer) Sachin Kumar; Senior Master SSI A. Rommel Singh; along with other senior officials, were present during the visit. (IANS)

