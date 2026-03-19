Manipur CM Launches NABARD State Focus Paper, Targets Rs 3,500 Crore Credit

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday launched the 'State Focus Paper 2026-27' at the State Credit Seminar in Imphal, organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), underlining that peace, stability, and development are inseparable.
"Without development, there can be no lasting peace," Singh said at the seminar themed "Credit-Led Development in Manipur."
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The Chief Minister stressed that inclusive growth was the foundational principle guiding the state government's work, and that development at the grassroots level required strong institutional credit support.
"Credit is not merely a financial instrument; it is a powerful catalyst for development," he said, adding that NABARD's credit projections would play a key role in bridging development gaps across Manipur.
Singh urged banks and financial institutions to actively extend support to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), rural start-ups, agri-entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to enhancing credit absorption capacity and improving project implementation in collaboration with financial institutions.
Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel revealed that the State Focus Paper projects a total credit potential of approximately Rs 3,500 crore for the 2026-27 financial year.
Of this, 51 percent is allocated to agriculture and allied activities, 37 percent to the MSME sector, and the remaining 12 percent to other priority sectors.
Goel noted that while agriculture remains the backbone of livelihoods in Manipur, challenges such as fragmented landholdings and rising climatic risks make diversification and value addition increasingly important for improving farm incomes.
He highlighted allied activities — including animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, and poultry — as areas with significant potential for income generation and rural employment.
The Chief Minister pointed to horticulture, fisheries, handloom, and handicrafts as priority sectors for rural transformation in Manipur.
During the event, Singh also virtually inaugurated the TRIBES project in Churachandpur district — a tribal development initiative implemented with Rs 1.6 crore in grant assistance from NABARD, focused on community development and livelihood enhancement for tribal populations in Manipur's hill districts.
NABARD Manipur Regional Office General Manager Partha Mandal described the State Focus Paper as a master document for credit planning and monitoring for the upcoming fiscal year.
He said it had been prepared based on the Potential Linked Plans of all 16 districts of Manipur and described the Churachandpur tribal project as a reflection of NABARD's commitment to inclusive growth and last-mile delivery.
The seminar was attended by senior officials from the Reserve Bank of India, banks, financial institutions, Self-Help Groups, and government departments.