Manipur CM Launches NABARD State Focus Paper, Targets Rs 3,500 Crore Credit

The Chief Minister stressed that inclusive growth was the foundational principle guiding the state government's work, and that development at the grassroots level required strong institutional credit support.

"Credit is not merely a financial instrument; it is a powerful catalyst for development," he said, adding that NABARD's credit projections would play a key role in bridging development gaps across Manipur.

Singh urged banks and financial institutions to actively extend support to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), rural start-ups, agri-entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to enhancing credit absorption capacity and improving project implementation in collaboration with financial institutions.