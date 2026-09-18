Manipur CM leads high-level security review, orders tougher measures to restore peace and normalcy

IMPHAL: A high-level law and order review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday, discussed stringent measures to be taken to maintain peace and normalcy in trouble-torn Manipur, officials said.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the recent series of violent incidents that claimed the lives of 10 people, including six women, in Manipur's Jiribam, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi and Noney districts during the current month. The victims mostly belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribal community.

At least two militants of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were also killed and two others injured in a gun battle with security forces during an operation in Churachandpur district earlier this month.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister chaired the Security Coordination Meeting to review the prevailing law and order situation in the state. The meeting, held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, also discussed in detail the identification of new vulnerable areas and deployment of security personnel in those areas, if required, in the larger interest of the people.

"With the working season just approaching, the authorities of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the contractors have geared up to intensify their work in the next six months. The government hopes to see considerable improvement in infrastructure development," the CMO official said.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh stressed at the meeting that the government would provide all necessary security support to expedite the work, if required. The security agencies have been instructed to ensure that the ongoing infrastructure development work is not hindered and that adequate security is provided, the official said.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh and Commissioner of Home N. Ashok Kumar.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder, Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Homkar Amol Vinukant and other senior officials of various security agencies were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, several Kuki-Zo community organisations, including the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), attributed the recent incidents to Naga groups NSCN-IM and ZUF-K and said they occurred amid a series of attacks and killings involving Kuki civilians in Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney districts. (IANS)

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