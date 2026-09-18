Meghalaya: Police booth at Nongmensong Bazar gutted in pre-dawn fire

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A police booth at Nongmensong Bazar was completely gutted in a pre-dawn fire on Thursday, with a preliminary inquiry indicating that the structure may have been deliberately set on fire by unknown person(s), according to a police source.

The incident was reported at around 3.55 am at Nongmynsong Police Outpost by a female passerby. Following the information, District Police personnel immediately proceeded to the spot for verification and necessary action.

On reaching the site, police found the booth, located at the junction leading towards Umling BSF, on fire. According to the police source, the preliminary inquiry revealed that a vehicle tyre had allegedly been used to set the police booth on fire. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The police booth was completely gutted, leaving only its structural framework. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, the motive behind the suspected arson and the identity of those responsible were yet to be established.Further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and identify those involved.

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