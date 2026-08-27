Manipur CM Meets Amit Shah, Receives Assurance of Centre’s Full Support

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh that the central government would fulfil the aspirations of the state's people, officials said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Home Minister promised the Chief Minister of the Centre's full support when Khemchand Singh called on Shah at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The CMO official said that the Home Minister would also visit Manipur in the first week of October this year and, during his visit, lay the foundation stone of the new Senapati Medical College and review various developmental projects in the state.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that Shah had agreed to lay the foundation stone of the new medical college in Senapati district during his proposed visit to the state. The state Cabinet, at a recent meeting, decided to establish a new medical college in Senapati district, which Naga tribal people predominantly inhabit.

"Shah gave a patient hearing to all the issues relating to the state as raised by Khemchand Singh. "The Union Home Minister then informed the Manipur Chief Minister that the Central government would fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur," the CMO official said. The Union Home Minister also lauded the state government for its success in resuming the inter-state Imphal-Dimapur (Nagaland)-Guwahati (Assam) bus service and ensuring free movement of people and vehicles along National Highway-2.

In a significant development, inter-state passenger bus services between Manipur, Assam and Nagaland resumed on August 21 after a gap of more than three years. The passenger bus services along National Highway-2 had remained disrupted following the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati National Highway (NH-2) are the two crucial lifelines of Manipur, connecting the state with the rest of the country. Meanwhile, during his visit to the mountainous Kangpokpi district on August 8, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and local MLA Haokholet Kipgen, announced the reopening of the National Highways for the free movement of people belonging to all communities. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Meets KSU, Discusses Shri Cement Panel and CCTNS Deployment