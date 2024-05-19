Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Calls for Community Action on Environmental Conservation Ahead of World Environment Day

IMPHAL: As World Environment Day approaches Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for united efforts in environmental conservation. He emphasized the importance of community engagement in preserving the state’s natural resources.
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Singh highlighted the critical need for collective action to safeguard Manipur’s environment. He expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Manipur Government. Local clubs and youth organizations have initiated a community-driven environmental preservation initiative.
“I am pleased to participate in a community social service event dedicated to environmental preservation,” Singh wrote. He commended the proactive stance of the Manipur Government as the local clubs and youths are spearheading initiatives aiming at ecological restoration.
Singh emphasized the invaluable role of the environment, calling it humanity’s most precious asset. He stressed the collective responsibility to protect and nurture it for future generations. “Our environment is our most precious resource. We must nurture and preserve it” Singh stated.
The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively engage in various eco-friendly activities. These include tree planting, reducing plastic usage, and adopting sustainable practices. He highlighted the significance of these activities in contributing to ecological sustainability and addressing global environmental issues.
Singh’s call to action aligns with broader international efforts to promote environmental conservation. His advocacy for afforestation drives and reducing plastic usage resonate with global sentiments on the need for urgent environmental action as embracing sustainable lifestyles is essential.
Singh's emphasis on community-led environmental conservation reflects the growing global sentiment towards prioritizing environmental concerns which fosters collective commitment. Such initiatives are crucial for preserving the planet's ecological balance.
The initiative reflects a collaborative approach involving government bodies, local organizations and youth. It aims to foster culture of environmental stewardship in Manipur. This community-driven effort seeks to achieve ecological restoration and sustainability.
