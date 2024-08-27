Manipur CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack on BJP Spokesperson's Family

CHURACHANDPUR: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the recent attack on the family members of BJP spokesperson T Michael Lamjathang Haokip.

The attack, which was carried out on Sunday night in the Churachandpur district, included property destruction through acts of vandalism and arson at Haokip's residential place.

Singh showed utmost concern for the incident, articulating the seriousness of it and needing an in-depth investigation so justice can be given to its perpetrators.

He further wrote on X, "The attack carried out on family members of Micheal Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, oldest amongst the ethnic tribes of Manipur, and BJP spokesperson, by vandalizing his house was an act of cowardice.

I consider this personal harm put on one of our recognized tribes as a direct challenge to the unity and the integrity of the State. We will initiate appropriate legal action against the culprit, " he added.

Reports said that armed attackers attacked the residence of BJP spokesperson T Michael Lamjathang Haokip's family in the Phailien village around 11 pm on August 25. This reportedly is the second attack on Haokip's house since violence flared up in Manipur.

After the attack, Haokip took to social media to express his concerns. "People are actively lifting their prayer for my community, much support and solidarity shown by many individuals," he said.

He pointed out the collective effort of standing in solidarity with the Thadou people during this time of mishap, which testifies to strength and unity among those offering support.

This incident comes days after three MLAs from the region made public their demand for a separate administrative structure within Manipur. The Legislators have demanded a different administrative arrangement suitable for addressing the aspirations and grievances of the populace represented by them.

In fact, they have gone as far as demanding to be called with the name of their respective tribes than by the general name "Kuki-Zo," since it sounded less representative of their tribal groups and identities.