Bangladesh Floodwaters Spill Over, Swamping Villages in Tripura

AGARTALA: The floodwaters from Bangladesh have entered India and inundated several villages in northeastern state of Tripura, officials said.

The flood started when heavy rainfall caused rivers in Bangladesh to spill over, drowning many villages such as Burichong, Shahidul, Panchra, Hyderabad, Shankuchail, Rajapur, Nabiabad, Bhapiradla and Panchpilar. These villages were badly affected as the floodwater gushed through the region.

As the situation further deteriorated, floodwaters traced their course toward the Indian border. They crossed over into the border and entered Tripura through border gates numbered 184 to 188 in the Buxnagar region.

Flooding has caused extensive destruction in the affected regions of Tripura, with several villages now submerged in water. The situation is still considered grave as authorities from both the two sides work hand in glove to tackle the unfolding crisis.

The floodwater, overflowing the barbed wire fence demarcating the international border between Bangladesh and India, submerged a number of villages in Tripura. The inundation has hit the region very bad as villages like Kalsimura Nagar, Buxnagar, Dakshinpara, Bagber, and Adampur submerged.

It is grim in Buxnagar, where water has submerged a number of homes under several feet. A sudden increase in the levels of water has left its residents stranded, forcing urgent evacuation efforts.

This disaster brought back vivid memories of the 2002-like flooding, when waters from Bangladesh crossed the border and deluged the same region in the northeastern state of Tripura. That flood caused widespread devastation with many homes, crops, and livelihoods washed away.

This summer's flood has been compared to the one in 2002, bringing anxiety to the citizens and authorities alike, planning for the possible aftermath of this flooding situation.

Facing cross-border floods after 28 years, people of this region again face the MAYHEM brought about by it. This has kept the local administration on high alert; they are cautious about the situation, maintaining continuous vigil and planning relief for the affected.

Meanwhile, villagers are trying to save their houses and livelihoods against the continuous rise of floodwaters. Authorities call on the people in surrounding areas to continue being alert and take precautions needed for their safety.