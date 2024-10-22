Manipur CM N Biren Singh Discusses Highway Projects With Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he held a productive discussion with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to accelerate the ongoing highway projects in the state.
To enhance infrastructure development across the region, the new project will be launched soon, said CM N Biren Singh.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Engaged in a productive discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to address challenges and accelerate the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East, held today in New Delhi.”
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jiribam has instructed to evict all the structures and buildings situated within the Right of Way (ROW) along National Highway 37.
This order comes after a mandate from the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, who has authorized the clearance of land to enable the highway's development.
Informing the landowners about the acquisition of the stretch of land for highway expansion, the authorities had previously issued public notices on May 13, 2024, and October 14, 2024.
The notices, identified as No. 1/1/1/2024/DC (JBM) and No. 1/1/1/2-24/DC (JBM)/199, urged the affected individuals to promptly hand over possession of the acquired properties to the Deputy Commissioner or the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).
