Manipur CM N Biren Singh Discusses Highway Projects With Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he held a productive discussion with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to accelerate the ongoing highway projects in the state.

To enhance infrastructure development across the region, the new project will be launched soon, said CM N Biren Singh.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Engaged in a productive discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to address challenges and accelerate the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East, held today in New Delhi.”