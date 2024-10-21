Manipur CM N Biren Singh Holds Meeting With Kiren Rijiju To Discuss Developmental Issues

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss about a whole host of developmental issues pertaining to the state.

The Manipur CM was accompanied by Youth Affairs Minister Govindas Konthoujam and other officials.

CM Singh proposed the development of a “world-class football stadium” in Manipur along with other major projects in the state.

He took to his X handle to share about his meeting with Kiren Rijiju.

"Called on Shri @KirenRijiju Ji, Hon’ble Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, along with our Hon’ble Minister of Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri @KonthoujamG , and other officials in New Delhi," the Manipur CM said in his X post.