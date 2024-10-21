Meghalaya CM inaugurates Vocational Training Institute at Synod College in Shillong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the Vocational Training Institute at Synod College, Shillong, to mark the diamond jubilee celebration of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded Synod College for the various initiatives that have been taken up by the college for the past decades. He also said that the college has hosted international seminars, conferences, and other activities and has provided suggestions and recommendations to the state on different social issues and concerns.

Recalling his father (L) P.A. Sangma's association with the college, the chief minister said, "It is imperative that we empower our young minds. Different activities and interventions taken by the college should shape the minds of the youth. We should work with a mindset to channelise the productive energy of the youth."

Asking the college to take advantage of the Meghalaya Skills Programme, the chief minister informed that various organisations in the state have tied up with the government for vocational training.

He said that it is a win-win situation as the government has embarked on a mission to empower its youth. "The mandate of the Meghalaya Skills Programme is to provide training and handholding. We encourage institutes and colleges to tie up with the government and impart skill training," the chief minister added.

