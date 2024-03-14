Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Initiates Talks To Resolve Kuki-Metei Conflict

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that discussions have been commenced to address the conflict between the Kuki and Meitei community in the state.
Addressing the media, Singh highlighted the significance of resolving the conflict through dialogue and political engagement.
He also noted that lawmakers from both the communities have convened twice, suggesting advancement in the peace process.
CM Singh said, “Valley MLAs have held two meetings with Kuki legislators and a team led by chairperson of the hill areas committee has been engaging with both Kuki and Naga civil societies. I am hopeful that peace will be restored soon.”
Singh further acknowledged the tragic loss of innocent lives since violence erupted in the state on May 3, but remained optimistic about attaining peace.
He mentioned that deploying state security forces in vulnerable areas has helped decrease violence. Singh also observed that displaced individuals from various areas have begun to return home.
He said “The deployment of state security forced in nearly all vulnerable areas is nearly complete. Thankfully reports of violence have dwindled, and displaced individuals from Phoubakchao, Dolaithabi, Sugnu, and Serou have begun to return to their homes by the grace of God.
Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that negotiations are vital to gain peace amid ethnic violence in Manipur.
He said that the next phase of efforts by the Narendra Modi government will focus on restoring normalcy in the state.
Rijiju blamed a Manipur High Court, which ordered proposing Scheduled Tribe (ST) for the Meiteis, for the ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities.
He said that the conflict started when the high court issued a judgment, instructing the government to grant ST status to Meteis within three months.
The violence has resulted in the loss of at least 219 lives in the turbulent state.
ALSO WATCH: