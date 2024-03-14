Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Initiates Talks To Resolve Kuki-Metei Conflict

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that discussions have been commenced to address the conflict between the Kuki and Meitei community in the state.

Addressing the media, Singh highlighted the significance of resolving the conflict through dialogue and political engagement.

He also noted that lawmakers from both the communities have convened twice, suggesting advancement in the peace process.

CM Singh said, “Valley MLAs have held two meetings with Kuki legislators and a team led by chairperson of the hill areas committee has been engaging with both Kuki and Naga civil societies. I am hopeful that peace will be restored soon.”