Manipur CM N Biren Singh Introduces Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Aspirants

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examinations to Professional Courses on Wednesday at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.

The Department of Education (S) undertook this initiative intending to provide free, interactive online coaching to students preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and civil services.

63 students, including 33 selected for NEET and 30 for JEE, received tablets to facilitate their participation in online coaching classes.

The chief minister highlighted that the government would cover the full course fees for these students, eliminating financial barriers to ensure access to quality education.