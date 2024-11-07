Manipur CM N Biren Singh Introduces Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Aspirants

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examinations to Professional Courses on Wednesday at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.
The Department of Education (S) undertook this initiative intending to provide free, interactive online coaching to students preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and civil services.
63 students, including 33 selected for NEET and 30 for JEE, received tablets to facilitate their participation in online coaching classes.
The chief minister highlighted that the government would cover the full course fees for these students, eliminating financial barriers to ensure access to quality education.
The CM noted that the coaching would help students succeed in different entrance exams to pursue further studies and career opportunities.
Underscoring the success of the ongoing School Fagathansi Mission, the Manipur CM shared that 120 schools have already benefited from the initiative, with intentions to expand to 120 more schools, reaching a total of 240 schools.
Furthermore, the chief minister launched the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme- Pilot Project, which offers 76 internship opportunities for youth in Manipur.
Interns will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 in the 12-month program, which offers six months of hands-on industry experience.