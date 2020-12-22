Manipur CM N Biren Singh lays foundation of dream project

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has laid the foundation stone for the State's first-ever water amusement park and inaugurated the Likla Leima Leikon at Theng Ngu Chingjin, Awang Potshangbam Khunou in Imphal East district.



The estimated cost of the amusement park would be Rs 40 crore. It will be constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd while the LiklaLeimaLeikon is managed by a local management committee with the assistance from the Directorate of Environment.

Stating that it has been one of his long-time dream to have an amusement park in the State, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that this endeavour will fuflfil the need for a proper recreational place in Manipur.

He also said that he had once tried to develop a waterbody along with the park at Lamphelpat when he was the Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board in 2004. However, his plan could not be materialised due to different reasons. Laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister said that the target to complete the water amusement park is before the end of 2021.

Stating that a large number of people would visit the park every day after its completion, the Chief Minister pointed out that people of the area would be benefitted in various ways.

The Chief Minister Singh also said that around 460 acres of land has been earmarked at Lamphelpat to develop a water body. This would help to retain the natural state of Lamphelpat. Among those present on the occasion were Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Awangbow Newmai, Tourism Minister O Lukhoi, and Social Welfare Minister Okram Henry. (Agencies)

