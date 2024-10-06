Manipur CM N Biren Singh promises stricter vigilance to tackle rising fears of illegal migration

IMPHAL: To questions over illegal migrants entering the adjacent states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh gave the people an assurance that the government will be able to take ahead the proactive measures taken toward safeguarding the state from the possibility of an influx.

He pointed out that after illegal migrants have been found in the neighboring regions, the Government of Manipur is geared up to increase the security to avoid any potential threats to the integrity of the state.

The strategic entry points-including Mao Gate and Jiribam-are today under greater surveillance than ever before to dissuade illegal migration, Singh said.

He also underscored that the government has increased its vigilance so that any threat to migration is curbed forthwith and decisively.

At the same time, Singh appealed to the people of Manipur to be on guard and report suspicious activities they faced.

Collective responsibility in the protection of indigenous communities and the integrity of a state would be very important. It brings cooperation among the public and government into play in such efforts.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged people of the state to take up cleanliness drive and appealed for a collective commitment to non-violence and political dialogue as a way to overcome the challenges facing the state on the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As Chief Minister, I give a message to the public of Manipur that on this day we should try to join the cleanliness drive even by picking up a small lump of soil. Let us have faith in non-violence. Every prevailing issue and problem should be solved politically by talking. We should commit ourselves to the nation and state," said N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, Manipur CM paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the state capital of Imphal.

The Manipur Chief Minister laid flower wreath at the Gandhi Memorial Hall as he pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi by bowing.